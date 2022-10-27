Phil Spencer curbs Xbox Keystone hype with release admission after Samsung pivot

Consoles come and go, but the rumored streaming console by the Xbox devs seems to be on the back burner.

Rumors surfaced all over Twitter after some eagle-eyed user spotted what looked like a prototype console on the shelf of Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming’s office.

Spencer gave followers a look at his collection of memorabilia, including a Vault Boy statue which he received after Fallout celebrated its 25 birthday. The image showed the prototype on the top shelf, sending the Twitter world wild.

Unfortunately, for you eager Xbox fans, this “Keystone” prototype won’t be making its way onto any other shelf anytime soon. The company has “pivoted to working with Samsung,” where the two worked on getting Xbox games working on their TVs.

Spencer shared on the WSJ Live that their focus lies elsewhere currently, with no date set for when it’d get back on track.

here's the Xbox Keystone segment from WSJ Live https://t.co/kcMYvVSBVQ pic.twitter.com/EPX3xsUYm1 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

He said Microsoft wouldn’t be making a streaming console in the near future. The Microsoft Gaming CEO added: “Will we do a streaming device at some point? I suspect we will, but it’s years away.”

Console gamers who were excited to have a streaming heavy device will have to wait, you’ll just have to deal with the luxurious PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S instead.