Phanteks debuts new Evolv Shift XT chassis and SFX power supply

While Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stole much of the focus in the run-up to CES 2022, other manufacturers have made their own show-stealing reveals. Phanteks’ Evolv case lineup is getting some new blood with the pared-down Evolv Shift XT chassis that boasts a unique feature, along with a small but mighty PSU.

Phanteks’ new case and PSU announcements bring two interesting options for PC builders to look forward to in the near future.

Image via Phanteks

The Evolv Shift XT is a Mini-ITX chassis that will aim to give PC builders more headroom when dialing in their rig. Looking at the image from the press release, it’d be easy to confuse the Evolv Shift XT as a new line of cases. But this image highlights the key feature of the Evolv Shift XT in that it showcases how the case can expand depending on the user’s cooling needs. There are three modes: Compact, Aircooled, and Liquid Cooled.

Image via Phanteks

With the Evolv Shift XT becoming a part of Phanteks flagship Evolv series of cases, the new Mini-ITX model features many of the same design cues. Those familiar with the Evolv line will likely recognize the anodized aluminum panels. The case will also feature a PCIe X16 Gen4 riser cable and a USB-C front IO. Like many newer Mini-ITX cases of quality, the Evolv Shift XT will ship with mesh panels to back the case’s vented aluminum panels.

Image via Phanteks

To complement the Evolv Shift XT, builders might look to the company’s new SFX power supplies. Phanteks’ Revolt SFX PSU will ship in 650 Gold and 750 Gold and Platinum. The PSUs use a 92-millimeter fan that optimizes noise by staying at zero RPM while under sub-30 percent load. Phanteks is using Seasonic as its PSU supplier—a manufacturer trusted by many mainstream companies.

Phanteks’ newest small form factor releases are just around the corner. Both products are expected to launch in February. The Evolv Shift XT will be available in satin black and galaxy silver for $169.99, while the PSU will ship in 650 Gold and 750 Gold and Platinum varieties at $119.99, $129.99, and $139.99, respectively.