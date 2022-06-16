Over 25 million Switch units have reportedly been sold in Japan

The Switch also recently became the fourth best-selling console of all time in the U.S.

The Switch has reportedly hit a major milestone in Japan: 25 million units sold.

The console recently passed the 25 million sales mark, according to a Japanese-language report in Famitsu translated by industry reporter Nibel. As recently as May 20, the Switch had officially outsold the 3DS to become the third best-selling handheld of all time in Japan. At the time, Game Data Library reported that the Switch was sitting at 24,765,068 sales, meaning the console has sold an additional 234,932 units in Japan in the last month. In the U.S., the Switch recently beat out the PlayStation 4 to become the fourth best-selling console of all time.

Nibel also shared the top-five best-selling Switch games in Japan. Sitting at the top is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with an astounding 7.26 million units sold. Second place went to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 4.89 million units sold, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 4.66 million units, Pokémon Sword and Shield with 4.34 million units, and Splatoon 2 with 4.08 million units. Worldwide, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the system’s top seller with 45.33 million units sold, while Animal Crossing lags in second with 38.64 million units sold.

Despite major shortages during the pandemic, the Switch has sold exceptionally well during its lifetime. The launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the start of the pandemic and worldwide lockdown measures encouraged more people to pick up gaming as a hobby, resulting in soaring sales and demand. The announcement of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe back in February reassured Switch owners that the console isn’t going anywhere in the next two years, meaning that Nintendo’s hybrid console has plenty of time to climb to additional sales heights.