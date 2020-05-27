Official Citra 3DS emulator now available for Android smartphones

Although 3DS emulators have been around for some time, fans never got a working one for Android. But now, players can enjoy the 3DS emulator Citra, which has been officially ported to Android devices on the Google Play Store.

There’s already an unofficial app of Citra for Android, but the emulator’s team has worked hard to complete the nonstop requests for an official version. It’s working fine as shown in the announcement video, but it’s still in beta.

The app isn’t perfect but considering it’s programmed for many different Android phones, it’s still impressive. It can use motion controls since most recent-generation phones have gyroscopes.

The app requires a minimum of 64-bit Android 8 (Oreo) and OpenGL ES 3.2 support. These are relatively high requirements, but they ensure that every device that can run Citra will have a reasonably good experience.

As for hardware, the company recommends a device with a Snapdragon 835 or better. Your experience may vary greatly depending on the quality of your device’s GPU drivers.

The app doesn’t come with any games or copyrighted system files, which means it’s not infringing on Nintendo’s copyright. The emulator “is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Nintendo.”

Emulating old video games doesn’t seem to be a problem, but emulating titles that are still commercially available might be a little ethically complicated. But emulation preserves gaming experiences and allows people to enjoy past games they might not have had access to.

The 3DS was launched in 2011 and received many redesigns, like the Nintendo 3DS XL, New 3DS, New 3DS XL and 2DS. As of 2019, Nintendo ended the production of these models in Japan.