Nvidia’s Dynamic Super Resolution just got a huge AI boost

Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) has been around for years but Nvidia is giving its existing tech a massive upgrade in the form of Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR).

Nvidia’s DSR tech has existed in the Control Panel since about 2014 when Maxwells first roamed free. The original DSR tech renders games at higher resolutions and drops them back down to the monitor’s resolution, effectively giving gamers access to 4K-quality on any display. It’s an impressive technical feat to begin with but now, seemingly out of the blue, Nvidia is giving DSR a boost with the AI-driven DLDSR rework.

Image via NVIDIA

As touched on in the God of War Nvidia DLSS & Reflex Game Ready Driver release, DLDSR’s addition of an AI network requires fewer input pixels, which puts the image quality of DLDSR 2.25X up to DSR 4X while achieving better performance. A telling example of this tech’s ability to achieve higher performance is Nvidia’s “remastering” of 2017’s Prey in which the game is running in 1620p using DLDSR at 143fps—just two frames behind the native 1080p resolution. Compared to DSR running in 4K at 108fps, there’s quite a large gap in performance and the results seemingly speak for themselves.

Nvidia also touched on its collaboration with ReShade creator Pascal Gilcher, who worked on SSAO, Dynamic DOF, and SSRTGI, which is an altered version of Gilcher’s own “Ray Tracing ReShade Filter.” Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO) “emphasizes the appearance of shadows near the intersections of 3D objects, especially within dimly lit/indoor environments.” Nvidia and Gilcher’s Dynamic Depth of Field “applies bokeh-style blur based on the proximity of objects within the scene giving your game a more cinematic suspenseful feel.” Finally, the modded version of Gilcher’s “Ray Tracing ReShade Filter,” Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination (SSRTGI), “enhances lighting and shadows of your favorite titles to create a greater sense of depth and realism.”

Screengrab via Nvidia

While the above may be a lot to wade through, it’s fairly easy to spot the dot in Nvidia’s slider demonstration with Prey running in its original form versus DLDSR 2.25X and the SSRTGI filter. Shadows are deeper altogether and provide much more ambiance to the scene. Likewise, shadows play more on the bookshelves in the background. Overall, the game does a convincing job of showcasing DLDSR’s potential to “remaster” games on the fly.

Like DSR, DLDSR will be available in the Nvidia Control Panel settings on Jan. 14 when the God of War Game Ready Driver drops. DLDSR will work in “most” games, according to the official release. Unfortunately for GTX holdouts—which we now know is 75 percent of us—DLDSR will only be available on RTX cards, meaning 20 series and newer.