NVIDIA unveils 360Hz monitor but didn’t mention the price

The fastest gaming monitor is about to hit the market with a 360Hz refresh rate, courtesy of NVIDIA. But it’ll likely come with a hefty price tag.

On Jan. 5, North American technology company NVIDIA, known for its production of high-quality GPUs, will be streamlining a new 360Hz monitor, the fastest of its kind. NVIDIA will be using the GeForce RTX hardware, which is supported by most mainstream titles—but not all players will reap the benefits.

This means that players can play their favorite games like CS:GO and Dota 2 smoothly with limited drag, reaching up to 360 frames-per-second. But Overwatch players won’t feel much difference since the game is capped at 300 FPS.

NVIDIA didn’t mention the price, however. Considering this monitor is extremely powerful and has 360Hz capabilities, fans can expect this piece of hardware to cost up to $1,000, potentially even more. Arguably the best 244Hz monitor in esports, the BenQ ZOWIE XL2546, costs $542. More information regarding the price will be released later this year.

This isn’t the only downside to the NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Displays. It also has a response time under three milliseconds. Usually, this isn’t an issue, but considering the high refresh rate and expected price, players should expect a response time of around one millisecond, not close to three. Most streamline gaming monitors already have the capabilities of a one millisecond response time or under.

Fans will have to choose which monitor is the best bang for their buck. Players will have to decide if a hefty price tag and relatively high response time will be worth extra FPS.