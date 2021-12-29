Nvidia to host special GeForce RTX livestream on Jan. 4

New cards could be coming, but how long will they be in stock?

Nvidia has announced a livestream pertaining to GeForce RTX, promising “some exciting news in the world of gaming” on Jan. 4.

Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang will likely be on hand in the stream to reveal some news, possibly some additions to the GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Rumors in recent weeks point to the company potentially announcing a new entry-level card, a high-end 3090 Ti, and 3070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM.

Join us for a Special Broadcast Event on Tuesday, January 4th at 8am PST for some exciting news in the world of gaming.https://t.co/nZRBMMwtF0 pic.twitter.com/XLgQXZPdXb — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 29, 2021

To say that graphics cards have been in short supply recently would be an understatement. The global chip shortage, which has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic partly to blame, is estimated to continue well into 2022 and possibly beyond.

“I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply. We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain,” Huang said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance last month.

Issues with bots instantly buying out full stock of graphics cards once they go live is another problem preventing gamers around the world from procuring GPUs. The hope is that if Nvidia is announcing new cards next week, the company will have plans in place to prevent such practices.

The livestream will be broadcast this upcoming Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10am CT.