Nvidia says the GPU supply situation will get better this year

Nvidia held an earnings call at the 24th annual Needham Growth Conference that spelled good news for gamers everywhere.

During the conference, NVIDIA chief financial officer Colette Kress was again asked about the ongoing chip shortage, which has made GPUs so difficult to acquire that manufacturers have begun reviving last-gen products.

But there could be some hope on the horizon, according to the Nvidia CFO. “We had seen channel levels be quite lean, and we are working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of supply,” Kress told the conference. “And we feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of the calendar year.”

The notion that NVIDIA is going to make moves for increased product availability sounds like a gamer’s dream given the current climate surrounding GPUs. The hardware has been next to impossible to buy at MSRP, and can only sometimes be found at a third-party dealer who has marked up the price of the latest RTX cards by 200 to 300%. Despite this, the vague promise given by Colette Kress regarding availability isn’t to be taken without reservation.

Image via Nvidia

One caveat is that despite a promise in improved GPU supply, NVIDIA hasn’t exactly been “suffering” under the pandemic’s increased demand. According to their third quarterly report of 2021, the company had seen a net income of $2.46B, up 84.43% year over year.

Regardless, Colette’s words at the Needham Growth Conference does at least give the gaming community something to hold onto as we move towards the second half of 2022. Of course, regardless of what suppliers do or don’t decide to do, the demand for current gen hardware will decrease as more genuine consumers finally get their hands on the components they want.

Until the Lovelace GPU generation arrives, anyway.