Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti rumored to launch Mar. 29, RTX 3070 Ti 16GB reportedly canned

Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022, sharing a few specs with the promise of an update later in January, but the company has since fallen silent. Now, a launch is rumored to be just around the corner. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB may not be so lucky.

Initially reported to be released on January 27, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now set for a March 29 launch, according to Chiphell leaks via VideoCardz. Previous product listings for an Asus GPU stoked rumors of a March 1 release, but now things are looking toward the end of the month. Reasons for the RTX 3090 Ti delay are related to the card’s 24GB GDDR6X at 21Gbps memory having to be swapped out, according to the leaks.

Screengrab via Chiphell

The leaks also indicate a grimmer outlook on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB end.

“3070Ti 16G has been officially killed, you don’t have to worry about,” according to the Chiphell leaker.

Screengrab via Chiphell

No further information was provided regarding Nvidia’s alleged nixing of the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB. The card was rumored to be snuffed out back in 2020 but was reported to be back in the cards earlier this year. There’s little evidence aside from this back and forth to suggest the card’s cancellation. But these things typically don’t bode well for the GPU in question.

Of course, the most interesting thing about all of this is that most people will never get their hands on an RTX 3090 Ti. Nvidia’s newest GPU is a monster and its price will reflect as much, even with the reported memory swap. The RTX 3090 Ti was found for slightly under $4,000 at a Vietnamese retailer by the ever-reliable Moore’s Law is Dead.

Put simply, the RTX 3090 Ti isn’t for everyone. For reference, its price tag hits above double the $1,499 MSRP of its RTX 3090 sibling. When this card does launch—March 29 or otherwise—it’s a fair bet that it will only land in the hands of the relative few with deep enough pockets and quick purchase methods.