Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and RTX 3080 12GB delayed, RTX 3090 Ti aims for CES reveal, according to leak

Both the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards have been delayed, while the new flagship RTX 3090 Ti is still on track for its CES 2022 unveiling, according to Igor’sLab. The potential delays hit just days after VideoCardz leaked information on the reveal and release dates of the upcoming cards.

Igor’sLab, a prominent GPU news and reviews site, cites limited components as a major force in the rumored setback of the two 30 series GPUs. If this reasoning holds up, it would track with much of the gaming hardware industry’s supply chain and chip shortage woes over the past couple of years. But Igor’sLab’s source claims the RTX 3090 Ti is still on the docket for CES 2022. The RTX 3090 Ti partner cards may hit shelves just before the Chinese New Year (Feb. 1), according to IgorLabs. This information also aligns with the initial Jan. 27 on-shelf date leaked by VideoCardz.

The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB was set for a Dec. 17 reveal and a Jan. 27 on-shelf date, according to the previous VideoCardz leaks, but the RTX 3080 12GB GPU never had rock-solid dates attached to its reveal and release.

The delay of both the RTX 3080 12GB and the 3070 Ti 16GB could also mean the RTX 3050 card will be pushed back. The original reveal date for the RTX 3050 was tentatively slated for Jan. 4—presumably at CES 2022—but with the new rumored delays, this could easily no longer be the case. IgorLabs never directly mentions the RTX 3050 but claims the other models are on hold.

With the RTX 3090 Ti as the only card still in the running for a CES 2022 reveal, the reveal of a single card may not be enough to garner excitement. Several main improvements include CUDA cores, memory speed, and bandwidth. The original RTX 3090 launched with 10,496 CUDA cores, but the RTX 3090 Ti will jump to 10,752 CUDA cores for a 2.4-percent increase. For memory speed, the 24GB GDDR6X runs at 21.0Gbps, while the RTX 3090’s clocks at 19.5Gbps.

After the flurry of rumored reveals, releases, and delays, consumers will finally get some answers when CES 2022 kicks off on Jan. 4. Nvidia’s keynote presentation is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 10am CT.