NVIDIA reveals GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX powered laptops

A lot of new RTX tech is going to be put into use this year.

NVIDIA dropped a lot of news today about upcoming products that the technology company is releasing throughout 2021, including the next iteration of its entry-level RTX cards and details about GeForce powered laptops.

An estimated 90 percent of GeForce gamers right now play with a GTX-class GPU, according to NVIDIA, with many still using 2016’s GTX 1060, which has been one of the most popular cards on the market since it launched. NVIDIA is promising the new budget card will perform up to 10 times better than the 1060 with its ray-tracing capabilities.

“There’s unstoppable momentum behind ray tracing, which has quickly redefined the new standard of gaming,” said Matt Wuebbling, VP of GeForce global marketing at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture has been our fastest-selling ever, and the RTX 3060 brings the strengths of the RTX 30 Series to millions more gamers everywhere.”

Here are the full specs for the RTX 3060, which, while still lacking in some areas behind the more expensive RTX 3060 Ti, does offer four GB more in the RAM department.

13 shader-TFLOPs

25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing

101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

192-bit memory interface

12GB of GDDR6 memory

The RTX 3060 will also support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA, and other technologies when it launches in late February, starting at $329.

On top of that, NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series GPUs featuring the NVIDIA Ampere architecture will power over 70 next-gen laptops for brands like ASUS, Alienware, and Lenovo.

With a planned launch on Jan. 26 and a price of $999 as a starting point, NVIDIA says the laptops will double the energy efficiency and dramatically increase performance while still allowing for thin and lightweight designs.

“After taking the desktop market by storm, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now powering the world’s fastest laptops,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, VP and GM of GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Nowhere does power efficiency matter more than in gaming laptops, a market that’s grown 7x in the past seven years. These new thin and light systems are based on our Max-Q technologies, where every aspect—CPU, GPU, software, PCB design, power delivery, thermals—is optimized for power and performance.”

NVIDIA already has basic benchmarks for each of the models it plans to start selling by the end of the month. The cheapest models will feature an RTX 3060 and deliver up to “90 frames per second on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p.”

Image via NVIDIA Image via NVIDIA Image via NVIDIA

You can learn more about the individual models and all of the extra features that will be available with both the RTX 3060 and in each of the new laptop models on NVIDIA’s website.