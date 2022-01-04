NVIDIA reveals GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, release set for later this month

After months of rumors, Nvidia has officially revealed the all-but-confirmed GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The GPU will serve as an entry-level ray tracing card.

Nvidia’s RTX 3050 announcement came this morning during its CES 2022 Special Address in which it filled in some previously unfilled specs. The new RTX 3050 GPUs will feature 18 second-generation RT cores, nine shader cores, 73 tensor cores, and 8GB GDDR6 memory.

The RTX 3050 has a shelf date of Jan. 27 and will be available from Nvidia’s usual partner card manufacturers. MSRP is set at $249, but there’s little chance of that price holding true with GPU scarcity driven by multiple factors, including the ongoing chip shortage and crypto miners.

What stings a bit is Nvidia revealing that 75 percent of Nvidia gamers are still on GTX graphics cards before saying that it’s the perfect time to switch to an RTX card. This has been the goal for many gamers since the 20 series dropped, but there’s never really a good time to upgrade. Nvidia may have a trick up its sleeve to guarantee stock but it’s doubtful at this time.