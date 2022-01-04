Nvidia refocuses Reflex, expands tech to new genres

After launching as an esports-specific ecosystem, Nvidia’s Reflex technology is pivoting toward a wider audience with a move into new genres. Nvidia revealed the expansion during its CES 2022 Special Address today.

Reflex was initially born with the intention of giving competitive esports players the edge by assisting them in lowering their system latency. Now, this technology is bleeding into less competitive games, including God of War, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Midnight Ghost Hunt. These are titles where milliseconds may not matter in a competitive sense, but trimming system latency to its lowest possible value can still improve the overall gaming experience.

Nvidia’s low latency tech works by eliminating the render queue between the GPU and CPU. Removing the render queue by syncing the GPU and CPU reduces backpressure caused by the CPU feeding the GPU more frames than the GPU is capable of rendering, thus leading to the aforementioned backpressure. This process ensures a smooth pipeline in GPU-bound scenarios. Using the Reflex with Boost can assist in extreme CPU-bound scenarios where the CPU is vastly outdated compared to the GPU.

Despite Reflex’s initial purpose, pivoting toward a wider audience makes sense here. There are a finite number of legitimate esports titles and the Reflex is a technology that could benefit many different types of players across many genres. Reflex’s move into new genres is less a loss for esports and more of a gain for the gaming scene in general.