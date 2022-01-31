NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti seemingly delayed following absence of January update

Nvidia came out swinging at CES 2022 with the reveals of the GeForce RTX 3050 and the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. While we’ve already seen how the GeForce RTX 3050 performed, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is still under wraps after the company teased a late January update.

During Nvidia’s Special Address, the company announced that it would share more information about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti in late January. It did not specify a date or time, only the broad range of later in the month. With January having come and gone, there are mere hours left for Nvidia to come through on its word. But this is unlikely since announcements and key information are usually revealed in the morning around 11am CT, similar to the GeForce RTX 3050 launch.

As reported earlier this month by Tweaktown, Nvidia asked all partner card manufacturers to halt production on their respective GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models. No reason was given for the stall in production and the public remains in the dark as to why Nvidia put the brakes on its newest powerhouse. Combining this information with the lack of a late-January update teased at CES 2022 paints a pretty clear picture that something has delayed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is set to be a monster. Nvidia’s powerhouse will feature a base clock of 1,560MHz and a boost clock of 1,860MHz, justifying the 100W increase in power consumption that may require a 1,000W PSU. The seemingly delayed GPU will also boast 24GB of G6X memory at 21Gbps and 10,752 CUDA cores. Nvidia also touted the GeForce 3090 Ti as having 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 tensor teraflops—netting increases between 10.5 percent and 12 percent.