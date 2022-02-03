Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti delayed ‘indefinitely,’ monster price tag revealed

During its CES 2022 Special Address, Nvidia revealed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and claimed it would share more information in late January. With January having come and gone, rumors suggest the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has been delayed indefinitely and boasts a wickedly high price tag.

Trustworthy YouTube personality Moore’s Law is Dead has dug up some information on the upcoming RTX 3090 Ti powerhouse. What’s most gobsmacking is the rumored 86.9 million VND price tag, which translates to about $3,840, according to Moore’s Law is Dead. This is over double the RTX 3090’s $1,499 MSRP. On the availability front, one of Moore’s Law is Dead’s “best sources” claims that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is facing more than a standard delay.

“Production isn’t just halted, the RTX 3090 Ti has been delayed indefinitely,” said a source close to Moore’s Law is Dead. This information aligns with earlier reports of Nvidia having board partners halt production but goes one step further to indicate the card may be in dire straits considering Nvidia has provided no other information on the card.

Moore’s Law is Dead also reached out to several other sources to provide a more dialed-in perspective regarding why the RTX 3090 Ti was bound to have production and supply issues, emphasizing its niche appeal.

“It’s a card for world records and may not even launch in some regions,” said one source.

Another of Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources related the RTX 3090 Ti to a Porsche 918, highlighting that you won’t find one at every dealership in town. Given the limited availability of an entry-level card like the GeForce RTX 3050, it tracks that its much more powerful sibling would be in even shorter supply.

Still, the backtrack on communication is odd and Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources are also quick to point out that Nvidia isn’t communicating at all and that it is unusually quiet following a product reveal.

In the world of the ongoing chip shortage, delays are no surprise. While Nvidia’s poor communication regarding the RTX 3090 Ti is concerning, it isn’t as though the card had mass appeal to begin with. The 450W TDP alone levels the audience, with leaks suggesting some models will require a 1,000W PSU. Combining the uncertainty of supply with the outrageous price tag, the RTX 3090 Ti feels like one of the more obscure offerings to be revealed by Nvidia.