Nvidia boasts that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will soon have ‘5 times the performance of Xbox Series X’ graphically

Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is about to get a pretty hefty boost, upgrading the service to RTX 4080-class performance on any applicable device.

During its GeForce Beyond at CES 2023 showcase, the company touted new RTX 4080 SuperPODs to power the cloud, claiming 64 teraflops of graphical power, which is “five times the performance of an Xbox Series X.”

The upgrade to GeForce NOW will also include full ray tracing with DLSS 3, and Nvidia Reflex mode for 240hz latency. This means that subscribers at the new Ultimate membership tier will soon be able to stream games at up to 240 frames per second via the cloud, which is double the maximum frame rate that the Xbox Series X currently offers on console.

Nvidia’s showcase also said that GeForce NOW’s RTX 4080 Reflex 240hz mode will have an end-to-end latency of just 34 milliseconds, compared to the over 90 milliseconds vs. the Xbox Series X in 60hz mode.

The service will also support ultrawide monitors for the first time, all the way up to 3,840×1,600 resolution. Additionally, several new regions will be getting GeForce NOW support soon, including South Africa, Armenia, and Malaysia.

Screengrab via Nvidia

The upgrade for GeForce NOW will begin rolling out in “late January” in North America and Europe. All current RTX 3080 members will upgrade to the Ultimate tier of the subscription service, which is $19.99 a month or $99.99 for a full year.