Nvidia adds new 1440p monitors and 6 mice to Reflex ecosystem

After bringing system latency back into the forefront of competitive gaming, Nvidia’s Reflex ecosystem is continuing to grow. During its Special Address ahead of CES 2022, Nvidia announced that it’s bringing Reflex to 1440p monitors and adding six gaming mice to the Reflex compatibility list.

Nvidia’s Reflex technology is aimed at players who are looking for every ounce of competitive edge their system can muster. To ensure players are getting the best performance and lowest system latency possible, the Reflex Latency Analyzer on compatible monitors helps players measure and address their system latency. Tweaking settings to drop latency measurements to the lowest possible value can help shave milliseconds off system latency. This is accomplished by using the Reflex Latency Analyzer on compatible monitors and a Reflex-compatible mouse.

Image via NVIDIA

The move into 27-inch 1440p at 360Hz territory follows the initial run of 25-inch 1080p Reflex-capable monitors. Despite being larger with higher resolution, the new monitors are dual format and can swap between 27-inch 1440p and 25-inch 1080p. Many of the same partners that supported Reflex in the 1080p stage are coming back for the push into 1440p resolution. The 1440p lineup will include Asus ROG, AOC, MSI, ViewSonic, and Predator.

Image via NVIDIA

Nividia is also bringing six more gaming mice into the Reflex-compatible list. The new mice include AOC GM510, Alienware Tri-mode Wireless, Corsair M65 RGB Elite, Corsair Nightsword RGB, Logitech G303 Shroud Edition, and EVGA X12. Nvidia has been adding mice to its Reflex compatibility list consistently with a mix of wired and wireless options. The newest additions aren’t mesmerizing but show that the Reflex ecosystem is being well-supported on its shift into new genres.

The Reflex ecosystem was originally cultivated with esports in mind. Since its launch, the system latency tech has been incorporated into the top FPS titles in the esports scene and is now moving beyond the realm of esports into other areas of play.