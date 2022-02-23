Nubia releases Red Magic 7 gaming phone with a 165Hz refresh rate

Nubia has launched its Red Magic 7 gaming phone to the global market just three after it was unveiled in China. The ZTE-owned company has also committed to launching the Pro version by Q2 this year.

The display

The Red Magic 7 features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. One of the most significant gamer-centric features of the phones is the 165Hz refresh rate carried over from last year’s model but is still faster than its competition, the 144Hz Lenovo Legion Dual and ROG 5 Series. Users can also adjust the refresh rate to 60, 90, or 120Hz when they aren’t gaming or to extend the battery life.

The engine

This gaming phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with an Adreno 730 GPU. The entry-level Obsidian model packs 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage space, with the midrange Pulsar rocking 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. Sitting at the top of the range is the Obsidian model with 18 GB RAM and 256 GB of memory.

Since it’s designed for graphics-intensive games, the Red Magic 7 includes a vapor chamber and an air intake to help dissipate heat. There’s also a 20,000 RPM cooling fan to increase airflow and cool down hot components.

Sound quality

Unlike many high-end phones, the Red Magic 7 retains a 3.5-millimeter audio jack so users can attach gaming headsets or external speakers. There’s also a pair of built-in stereo speakers with DTS: Ultra virtual surround sound and three microphones for clear voice chat.

Exterior styling

The Red Magic 7 features a stylish mix of glass and aluminum. It has an aluminum frame with glass backing and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to protect the display.

The top-of-the-range Obsidian model has a transparent back and RGB lighting around the cooling fan. Buyers looking for something more colorful can check out the Purple, Red, and Blue Pulsar, while those wanting something more subtle can go for the Obsidian in all-black.

One of the exterior features unique to gaming phones is the dual shoulder triggers placed on the right side. They add more functionality for players and have an eight-millisecond response time and a 500Hz touch sampling rate for instant activation in fast-paced games.

Battery

Players should be able to play for hours with the 4.500 mAh battery, and the phone also comes with a charging brick to juice it up on the go. Red Magic claims the GaN Flash Fast Charge tech and 65-watt charger can charge the phone to 100% in 25 minutes, although it may vary in real-world conditions.

The Red Magic 7 is available from March 10 on the Nubia website, with the Obsidian starting at $629, the Pulsar going for $729, and the Supernova going for $729.



