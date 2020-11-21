Nov. 21 marks massive anniversary for Nintendo

From games to consoles, this is a big day in gaming history.

There are several dates in the long history of Nintendo that hold special memories for fans of the company, but Nov. 21 is a melting pot of greatness dating back more than three decades.

From legendary games that players remember fondly as classics to multiple consoles launching, this is one of the biggest anniversaries in not just Nintendo, but also gaming history with how many home runs were released.

Starting with consoles, Nintendo loves dropping consoles in November but both the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and DS dropped on Nov. 21. The SNES is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, while the DS, which is still the second best-selling system of all time at 154 million units sold, just turned 16.

And that’s just on the hardware side. Some of the greatest games of all time, both critically and otherwise beloved by fans, were all released on Nov. 21.

Released on November 21, 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is 22 years old today. 🕒 pic.twitter.com/NoK6Vl6s7q — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) November 21, 2020

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) and A Link to the Past (1991), Pokémon Gold and Silver (1999), Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014), Super Mario World (1990), and more were all released throughout the years. The actual release details vary heavily between regions, with most being the Japanese dates, with a few exceptions like with Smash 4.

Longtime Nintendo developer and Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai even acknowledged the historical significance of the day for video game fans with a special image created within Smash Ultimate.

Here are just some of the Nintendo titles that have dropped on Nov. 21 over the years.

F-Zero (1990)

Yoshi’s Cookie (1992)

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1995)

Diddy Kong Racing (1997)

Sin and Punishment (2000)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire (2002)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (2003)

Pokemon Colosseum (2003)

Super Mario 64 DS (2004)

Donkey Kong Country Returns (2010)

Super Mario 3D World (2013)

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (2014)

As a small bonus, Amiibo figures were also debuted on Nov. 21, 2014 in North America along with several other popular titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 2.