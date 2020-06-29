Nintendo Switch to receive maintenance over next 2 days

Nintendo has planned two maintenance sessions this week which shouldn’t impact players much, but could impact a few online features.

The maintenance is for cloud saves and transferring User and Save Data. Nintendo warns that network services may be unavailable during the maintenance sessions, so players should plan accordingly.

Here is a schedule for the maintenance schedules this week.

Nintendo Switch Online – Save Data Cloud

US: June 29, 8pm CT – 10 pm CT

UK: June 30, 2am BST – 4am BST

Europe: June 30, 3am CEST – 5am CEST

Switch – Transfer Your User Data / Transfer Your Save Data

US: June 29, 11:30pm CT – 12:30am CT

UK: June 30, 5:30am BST – 6:30am BST

Europe: June 30, 6:30am CEST – 7:30am CEST

These maintenance sessions will not likely add any major updates to the Nintendo Switch interface or system. Nintendo fans do have a lot of new content coming their way in the future, however.

EA recently hinted at more games are coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future, and a new Pokémon Snap game was also announced. Nintendo Switch production is also returning to normal after months of shortages, which is good news for fans looking for a console. Apex Legends will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the fall and will support cross-play with other consoles.

If you notice any issues while playing online with your Nintendo Switch, don’t panic, it’s likely because of the maintenance.