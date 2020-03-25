Nintendo Switch surges past Wii’s lifetime sales in Japan thanks to Animal Crossing

Bolstered by the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch sold more in the last week than at launch in Japan, moving 392,000 units compared to the launch weekend’s 330,000.

The impressive number has sent the Switch sales to an estimated 12.8 million total in Japan, according to Daniel Ahmad, a video games market analyst for Niko Partners. In spite of its relatively short lifespan, the Switch has surged ahead of the Nintendo Wii’s sales of 12.7 million in Nintendo’s native country.

Fairly notable that Nintendo were able to build up a large supply of units for AC launch week, will be interesting to see how supply holds up in the following weeks.



The Nintendo Switch has also surpassed the Wii in lifetime hardware sales (12.7m). — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 25, 2020

It’s still far from challenging the Wii’s family-friendly dominance across the globe, however. The Wii has sold over 101 million units worldwide, while the Switch has sold over 52 million copies, according to Nintendo.

The sales statistics for the Switch were updated in December 2019, so it’s likely that the numbers are a bit closer, though. With more blockbuster releases to come, the Switch’s lasting power might see it become Nintendo’s best-selling home console.

The Nintendo Wii was the best-selling of the seventh generation of video game consoles, competing against Sony’s PlayStation 3 and Microsoft’s Xbox 360. The majority of its sales occurred across the U.S. and Europe.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has affected the production of the Nintendo Switch, so there might no better time to jump on the hype train than now.