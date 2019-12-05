Nintendo Switch sold more than 830,000 units over Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S.

The Nintendo Switch has been a consistent seller since its release in 2017, but it just had its best weekend in the United States after selling more than 830,000 units over Thanksgiving weekend.

Those sales include both the original Switch and the Switch Lite, which have now sold more than 17 million units just in the U.S. And all of this was done without any major discounts applied to either version of the console during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Stealth on Twitter Nintendo Switch sold over 830,000 units over Thanksgiving Weekend in the US, the best week of sales for Switch ever in the US. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passed 8.5m, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate passed 8m, Super Mario Odyssey passed 6.5m and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe passed 1.5m.

The only substantial deal on the system was the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle that packaged the system with its best-selling title, but even that still cost $299, which is $100 more than a deal to get the PlayStation 4 with Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

There was a bit of a sale on some of the bigger Nintendo first-party titles where you could get console sellers like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey for around $40 dollars.

Regardless of what prompted the avalanche of sales, this record-setting weekend was better than any Black Friday that Nintendo’s last huge home console, the Wii, ever had.

Overall, the Switch has sold more than 41 million units since launch, putting it less than 5 million away from the Xbox One’s estimated lifetime sales and less than 10 million under the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. And with the console set to launch in China soon, it is very likely that it will surpass those other machines pretty quickly.