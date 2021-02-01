Nintendo Switch sales surge during holidays, overtakes 3DS in lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch console has sold more than 79 million units, according to Nintendo’s latest financial report detailing the April to December of 2020’s fiscal year.

The Nintendo 3DS, one of the past decade’s most popular handheld consoles, had its place in the lifetime sales rankings usurped by the Switch. The handheld device that helped keep Nintendo afloat amid the Wii U’s historical underperformance seems to have fallen even further down the pecking order, especially following its official discontinuation in September.

Buoyed by holiday sales, the Switch family sold 11.57 million consoles, overtaking the Nintendo 3DS. Less than four years after its 2017 launch, the Switch console stands a chance at overtaking one of Nintendo’s most popular home consoles, the Wii, which sits at 101.63 million units sold.

It should be noted that the Switch launched in March, while the other consoles launched around November, which is why the Switch has its holiday bump earlier than the PS4 and Wii in the chart above



I would expect the Switch to dip back to that Wii line, but overtake it soon. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 1, 2021

The platform’s first-party games continue to be a significant driver in the Switch’s popularity. Both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have now sold more than 30 million units, firmly holding the first and second spots in sales rankings.

New Horizon‘s adorable social simulation setting was a welcome distraction during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a blistering 11.77 million copies from its launch on March 20 to the end of the 2019 fiscal year on March 31—the “best start ever for a Nintendo Switch title,” according to Nintendo. Its enduring popularity through the pandemic saw the title sell almost 20 million units from April to December last year. It’s likely that the latest entry in the Animal Crossing series will become the best-selling Switch game after the release of next quarter’s financial results.

Ring Fit Adventures‘ unique RPG-exercise concept proved to be a hit among consumers stuck at home as well, selling 5.95 million copies.

This all helped the Switch greatly outperform its same period last year, selling 24.10 million consoles, a 35.8-percent increase, and 176.10 million software units, a 43 percent increase.

Nintendo will have an attractive slate of upcoming products, including the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise, the series’ sixth mainline title and first Switch exclusive, a port of the Wii U’s Mario 3D World, and a Mario-themed colorway for the console.

Image via Nintendo

The Switch’s hybrid home-and-handheld console concept has proven to be an incredible success. With many more first-party exclusives and anticipated IPs set to drop in the coming years, its growth doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.