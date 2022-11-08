Nintendo Switch sales hit 114 million consoles sold despite 10 percent lower sales forecast

The Nintendo Switch is proving to be Nintendo’s best-performing console to date, with players preferring the device as their main handheld console of choice. This is reflected in the overall sales figures of the console, with the Switch recently recording a whopping 114 million copies sold as of September 2022. Despite this success, Nintendo predicts a 10 percent lower sales forecast for the rest of 2022 leading up to March 2023.

Nintendo claimed this was due to the poor sales of its Nintendo Switch consoles in the current fiscal year because of the prevalent semiconductor shortage that existed throughout the year. The shortage caused the number of sales of its console to drop by 19.2 percent during the first six months of the fiscal year.

Despite the shortage, the first half of the current fiscal year was still quite successful overall, with Nintendo reporting an increase in overall net sales by five percent at 656.9 billion yen. This is in addition to an increase in overall net profit by 34 percent at 230.4 billion yen. This success was achieved on the back of games such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, among others.

Image via Nintendo

As of September 2022, the top three best-selling Nintendo Switch games are as follows:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million

With the semiconductor shortage issue seemingly in the past, Nintendo revised its projected sales figures by citing a predicted 3.1 percent increase in net sales and a 17.1 increase in net profit. The company has high hopes of maintaining this number despite the 10 percent projected decline in Nintendo Switch sales. With Nintendo being known for its conservative estimates, only time will tell how profitable the next year will look.