Nintendo Switch remains best-selling console for 22 consecutive months

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles on the market and has remained top dog for almost two years now, according to Nintendo Life.

The Switch has reportedly been the best-selling console in the US for 22 consecutive months and will likely take the crown for the best-selling console of the 2020 holiday season. The Nintendo console has broken the previous record held by the Xbox 360, which was the best-selling console for 21 months from August 2011 to April 2013.

The console’s large selection of games and the ability to take the console with you on the go have made it the first choice for many consumers. Exclusive titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have helped maintain the Switch’s popularity.

The Nintendo Switch is also predicted to be the best-selling console of the holiday season. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be in high demand by consumers who were unable to secure a pre-order. This will leave the Nintendo Switch as an appealing option and a solid choice for families looking for gifts.

There are also rumors of a new Nintendo Switch model with better graphics coming in 2021, which will appeal to a more serious gaming audience. The cost of a single Joy-con was also recently reduced in Japan and could possibly be reduced for western regions. Both of these factors could help maintain the console’s popularity for the foreseeable future.