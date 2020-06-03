Nintendo Switch reaches 4.2 million units sold in March

Nintendo Switch hardware sales peaked in March with 4.2 million units sold in the month alone, according to GoldenCasinoNews.

Nintendo released its annual financial report in May and revealed that since its launch in 2017, the total number of Switch units sold reached 55.77 million as of March 31. March accounted for almost a fifth of the Switch’s sales since April 2019.

Screengrab via GoldenCasinoNews

The console’s sales have only been increasing since launch, with the first peak happening in December 2019. But you’d usually see stats like this over the holiday season, not during a relatively average month in the calendar year. With a combination of Animal Crossing: New Horizons releasing in March and the coronavirus pandemic, though, Nintendo saw a huge profit.

A majority of the purchases came from North America with 20.61 million units sold as of May, followed by Europe and Japan at 14.3 million and 13.4 million, respectively.

Nintendo titles also saw an increase in sales. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the top-selling Nintendo Switch game with 24.7 million units sold as of March. Super Smash Bros Ultimate ranked second with 18.8 million copies sold.

Screengrab via GoldenCasinoNews

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came in third at 17.4 million copies sold. Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Sword and Shield followed behind with 17.4 million and 17.3 million units sold, respectively.

Animal Crossing couldn’t beat these classics in such a short amount of time, though, being the seventh most-sold Switch game. The five top-selling Switch titles also hit 95.8 million units sold in the first quarter of 2020.