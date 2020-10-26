Nintendo “Switch Pro” reportedly could feature a Mini-LED display

Since the beginning of the year, there have been rumors about Nintendo’s next-gen console. The company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, denied plans of launching a new Switch during 2020 right off the bat, but more rumors of a “Switch Pro” being in production just keep coming.

The next version of the Nintendo Switch might come with a Mini-LED display produced by Taiwanese panel manufacturer Innolux Corporation, according to a report by Economic Daily News. Innoloux reportedly didn’t deny Nintendo’s contact with the company.

Instead of the LCD screen currently featured on the Nintendo Switch, the “Switch Pro” could come with a Mini-LED display. Mini-LED screens illuminate pixels more precisely, which improves the contrast in the screen and the battery life of the console.

LCD screens use backlight illumination, so sometimes light spill can happen and the darker areas of the screen don’t become totally black but grayish. But with Mini-LED, the display uses OLED-style local illumination. Each pixel in an OLED screen emits its own light and can be turned on and off individually depending on the image.

If Nintendo signs a deal with Innloux, it’d be parting ways with two Japanese screen suppliers, Sharp and JDIT. Nintendo is probably considering other companies as well to supply an improved screen for its next console.

Nintendo hasn’t announced a new console nor any plans for a next-gen console. The Nintendo Switch Light was released a little over a year ago in September 2019, so it’s still early for a new console to be coming soon.