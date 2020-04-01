Nintendo Switch passes 11 million unit sales in Japan, Switch Lite sells over 2 million

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 11 million units sold in Japan the past two weeks with the Switch Lite, which hasn’t even been out for a year, passing the two million mark.

This brings the combined today of units sold in Japan to just over 13 million in total. The numbers boosted dramatically the past two weeks mainly because of the release of the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold nearly three million units so far.

It is also a great week for Nintendo in general, with eight of the top 10 games in Japan’s top 10 being on the Nintendo Switch. The top 10 is also heavily dominated by Nintendo developed games, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It will be interesting to see if these numbers continue on the back of worldwide console shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Switch had sold just over 50 million units worldwide at the start of the year.