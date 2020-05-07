Nintendo Switch owners should expect game delays if Coronavirus worsens

Nintendo released its financial statement for the start of 2020 earlier today after delaying them by two months and has revealed some impressive sales figures for the Nintendo Switch and its games.

While the Big N is loving its success, it too can’t escape the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world right now when it comes to game development.

While Nintendo notes that “delays in production and shipping are gradually recovering” in today’s statement, Nintendo hasn’t ruled out potential delays for most of its upcoming titles should the situation worsen.

“If the effects of COVID-19 are prolonged or worsen further, development schedules may be impacted due to the difference in development environments between working from home and in the office.” Nintendo stated in the announcement. “In particular, the impact to overseas subsidiaries and other affiliated companies involved in development is anticipated to be even more difficult to predict than within Japan.”

As a result of all these potential factors, Nintendo states that it doesn’t think it will be able to release Nintendo products and services “as planned” as is true with a lot of other developers across the globe.

COVID-19 could also see less Nintendo Switch stock being made, which might affect its next financial statement later this year. We have already seen this happening the past few months after all.

For now, all we can do is wait to see how the current Coronavirus situation unfolds to see how it’ll affect Nintendo and other companies across the glove.