Nintendo Switch Online iOS app support will be ending for older devices

If you’re one of the Nintendo Switch users who take advantage of the Nintendo Switch Online iOS app you may need to upgrade your phone later this year.

Nintendo has announced that in the summer a new update will roll out for the Nintendo Switch Online iOS application that will change minimum requirements for iPhone owners. There is no official date for when this update will roll out.

When this update rolls out you’ll need to have IOS version 14.0 or newer to use the Nintendo Switch online app, if your phone runs iOS 13 or below then you won’t be able to use the app anymore.

Most of the new iPhones from the last decade can run iOS 14.0, however, users of iPhones older than the iPhone 6 will not be able to upgrade to the firmware and as such will cease to have access to the Nintendo Switch Online app.

Android users need not worry right now as no news has been shared that support will be ending for any of their devices.

The Nintendo Switch mobile application gives users a new way to enhance their gameplay experience by using phones to chat with friends in a variety of titles including Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you haven’t yet tried out this service alongside your Nintendo Switch gaming the application is available to download now on Apple and Android devices.