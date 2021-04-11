Nintendo Switch might face production issues due to semiconductor shortage later this year

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed there might be a shortage of Nintendo Switch consoles in the future due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage that’s impacting every console and prominent technology on the market.

The shortage was brought on by an initial delay in supplies, but now that factories are producing the chips at a normal rate, it’s almost impossible to keep up with the demand.

Manufacturers for cars, phones, computers, TVs, and more have all been dealing with this issue as it has worsened throughout 2021. This is a main cause behind the reason both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles have been so hard to find, and in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (via The Video Games Chronicle,) Furukawa noted that the Switch might be affected later this year.

“We have been able to secure the necessary materials for the immediate production of semiconductors for switches,” Furukawa said. “However, in Japan and other countries, demand has been very strong since the beginning of the year, and there is a possibility of shortages at some retailers in the future. It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases we may not be able to prepare enough for orders.”

Nintendo faced Switch shortage issues in early 2020 due to COVID-19 impacting production, and this specific issue could keep the company from being able to produce the console at a normal rate again.

In previous interviews, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told the Financial Times that the company might not be able to meet demand for PS5 consoles this year because of the issues. Microsoft’s head of investor relations Mike Spencer also said he expects the Xbox shortages to continue until at least the second half of 2021.

While Furukawa didn’t specify a timeframe that Nintendo is monitoring based on the shortages and its own supply of semiconductors, the company is likely working on the same clock as Microsoft, eyeing the second half of 2021 to see how things shape up.