Nintendo Switch dominated 2019 while PS4 ruled the decade

The Nintendo Switch has been a constant seller in the hardware department, and in a year that was mostly a transition period for both PlayStation and Xbox, the hybrid console dominated from start to finish.

The NPD Group released its annual report on the gaming market, showing that the Switch crushed December and wrapped up 2019 as the top-selling console of the year.

“Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019,” NPD games analyst Mat Piscatella said. “While Sony’s PlayStation 4 finished as the best-selling hardware of the decade.”

Of course, the PS4 topped the decade with more than 106 million units sold since it was released in 2013, which makes it the second highest-selling console of all time. But with fans expecting the announcement of the PS5, sales expectedly dip as people waited for the new model.

Meanwhile, Nintendo dropped the Switch Lite in September and massive titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Pokémon Sword and Shield, which all boosted sales massively.

Through November, the Switch family of consoles sold an estimated 44.59 million units, largely in part thanks to having its best weekend ever during Thanksgiving weekend. Nintendo’s hybrid sold roughly 830,000 units in that weekend alone and continued that success through the end of the year.

We still don’t know what Nintendo has planned for most of 2020, with most of the bigger titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons only being listed through the end of March. The next Nintendo Direct presentation will likely showcase more games and perhaps some new hardware.