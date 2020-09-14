Nintendo Switch breaks record for highest August dollar sales for any console in the US

The Nintendo Switch has broken another record. The console achieved the highest August dollar sales for a hardware platform in U.S. history, according to the NPD Group’s data. It was announced today by NPD analyst Mat Piscatella on YouTube and Twitter.

The number of units sold more than doubled when compared to sales from the same month last year. Even though the console was launched three years ago in March 2017, Nintendo saw a spike of demand this year with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This record represents more than 62 million Nintendo Switch units sold. The Japanese company also saw similar sales results with its Wii console in August 2008, two years after launch, according to NPD.

Nintendo also had an interesting achievement with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The title has occupied a spot in the top seven best-selling games ranking across the U.S. for 42 months in a row, which means it’s remained relevant every month since it was released in 2017.

The top five best-selling games include Madden NFL 21, UFC 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Ghost of Tsushima, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Aside from Madden 21 and UFC 4, the other titles were in the top five last month.