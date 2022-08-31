Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax

Even if you plan on playing for 7000 hours straight, you don't need to worry.

You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have.

In a recent YouTube short, the YouTuber who runs the channel WULFF DEN shared a look at the console, which has remained on for more than 291 days. While screen burn has occurred, it doesn’t look to have created too much of an inconvenience.

As the creator explains, the blue lights from the in-game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild screenshot that has been on screen have burnt the pixels in, but it’s only truly noticeable when the console is on a white screen.

If the console is on a colored image or in-game scene you can see the blue burn slightly, but it isn’t enough to cause any distractions while engaged in gameplay.

When the Nintendo Switch OLED launched back in 2021, potential buyers feared that the device would suffer from screen burn, but this experiment seems to have proven that it’s not an issue you will likely encounter while using the console regularly.

Of course, with 7000 hours already complete, it isn’t clear if Wulff has any plans to shut down the experiment at a point, or what exactly the endgame is here. If you want to stay up to date with how things are tracking, make sure you check out the WULFF DEN channel.