Nintendo reportedly won’t be releasing any new hardware this financial year

While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next Nintendo console, which many have suspected will be a pro version of the Nintendo Switch, it would seem that it won’t be coming during this financial year.

According to a report by the Japanese outlet Nikkei, who spoke to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, there are no plans to launch any hardware between now and the end of the 2023 financial year in March 2023.

The details of this report aren’t entirely clear. As noted by Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, it isn’t evident whether this information comes from the interview with Furukawa or the outlet’s own reporting, but it would seem a disappointing sign for those eager to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch Pro.

Given the ongoing supply shortage console manufacturers have been suffering across the board, it’s no real shock that Nintendo might not have immediate plans to roll out a new console.

The last device that Nintendo launched was the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED, but since then all we have received is a special addition Splatoon 3 version of the device.

Kicking off the new financial year, Nintendo reported that it had seen a drop in console sales due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which has hindered its ability to produce Switch consoles.

Once these issues subside, it’s likely that the company will turn its attention towards the next generation of Nintendo handheld, but for now, fans shouldn’t hold out hope for anything major dropping this year.