Nintendo reportedly plans to increase Switch production by 10 percent in 2020

Nintendo intends to bump up its production of the Switch in response to increased demand for the console and to compensate for the shortages created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Nikkei.

There’s been an increase in demand for the console since most of the world is spending more time at home because of the pandemic. But Nintendo has been unable to keep up with this demand because of supply chain issues.

The production of the Nintendo Switch has been impacted by COVID-19 for months. The virus disrupted supply lines in China, which limited availability of the console in some parts of the world. Nintendo reportedly plans to produce 10 percent more units of the console in 2020 but is unsure if its suppliers will be able to meet its demands.

“We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can’t forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied,” a Nintendo representative told Nikkei.

Gaming is experiencing a boost in all sectors while most of the world is spending more time at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nintendo Switch recently received a huge boost with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which further increased the demand for the console.

Nintendo Switch consoles are still selling for almost double their retail value in some countries because of low supply. The company’s plan to increase production could bring the prices back down to a reasonable amount, however.