Nintendo releases statement disputing reported profit margins for Switch OLED Model, shuts down Switch Pro rumors

The company says there are no plans for a new Switch following October's OLED Model.

Those holding out for Nintendo to launch a Switch Pro model in the near future look to be out of luck. The company confirmed that there were no current plans to launch a new Switch model following October’s OLED model.

In a tweet from the Nintendo corporate Twitter account, the company disputed a recent Bloomberg report that claimed the upcoming Switch OLED model would have higher profit margins than the original Switch console, as well as shutting down the rumors regarding an imminent launch for the “any other model” of the Switch.

We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) July 19, 2021

“A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch,” the statement reads. “To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make it clear that the claim is incorrect.”

Since early this year, reports circulated that Nintendo planned to launch an upgraded Switch model this year with claims that it would boast new improved components to facilitate 4K graphics and faster performance.

With the building hype, many fans were disappointed when the company announced that their latest Switch model would only boast an upgraded OLED display without any boosts to the console’s performance.

Despite having no plans to release a new model in the near future, there’s still some hope for the Switch Pro. It’s possible the company is working on a next-generation competitor to match up against the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but don’t have a release date planned.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch on October 8. There may be limited supplies, however, because pre-orders were quickly snatched up in most regions.