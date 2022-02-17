Nintendo president says the company is focused on the Switch’s software offerings, not a successor

New tech is being researched, but a successor isn't coming until it can offer a new experience.

Nintendo is continuing to push back on discussions regarding future plans for the Switch and whatever the popular hybrid console’s successor will be. But in a new interview with Japanese publication Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa did talk about the company’s approach to developing its hardware.

For Nintendo, the company doesn’t follow a strict timeline when it comes to releasing or even developing its gaming hardware. Instead, Furukawa said it is “constantly researching technology” in an effort to improve its current offerings, explore new opportunities, and create experiences that are distinct.

“The hardware and software development teams are in the same building, communicating closely and thinking about how we can propose new forms of entertainment,” Furukawa told Nikkei. “In order to create a single piece of hardware, we have to do a lot of preparation several years in advance, so we are working without stopping. In the end, the deciding factor in whether or not to commercialize a product is whether it can create a new experience.”

This process is clearly reflected in Nintendo’s financial reports. The company has previously doubled down on its internal game development abilities and continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on research and development.

Additionally, Nintendo’s continued use of the phrase “middle of its life cycle” when referencing the Switch is something that Furukawa and management knowingly use because they feel its software offerings can help extend its life further.

“We always say that we are in the middle of the Switch’s lifecycle, and since one piece of hardware can be used to play both stationary and portable games, we can offer a wide variety of software for this purpose,” Furukawa said to Nikkei. “The life cycle can still be extended.”

With that mindset, Furukawa and Nintendo are focused on their fans with new and interesting games while continuing to lower the barriers for playing those games.

Nintendo is also keeping an eye on trends across the entire entertainment industry. Furukawa noted that the company has experienced “nosedives” several times in the past and view every year as a critical time to continue improving.

“If we don’t make fresh and surprising proposals to new customers, we will always be forgotten,” Furukawa said to Nikkei.

The Nintendo Switch just recently surpassed 100 million units sold, passing the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii consoles in terms of lifetime sales.