Nintendo president apologizes for Switch’s Joy-Con drift

He didn’t make further comments due to an ongoing lawsuit in the U.S.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the “inconvenience” caused by Joy-Con issues today in a Japanese general shareholders Q&A meeting, according to translator Robert Sephazon. He refrained from making any further comments, however, due to an ongoing class-action lawsuit in the U.S.

Since the Nintendo Switch was launched, buyers have faced a problem known as Joy-Con drift, which causes the controller’s analog stick to activate on its own even when it’s not being touched.

The lawsuit in question was filed by Zachary Vergara in Illinois in July 2019. It includes claims for “violations of consumer protection laws, breach of warranty and unjust enrichment.” He’s seeking unspecified damages, as well as his attorney and legal costs.

Vergara claims the Joy-Con controllers have a defect that “causes the joystick to activate or drift on its own without the user actually manipulating the joystick.” In May, an Illinois federal court decided the case must go to arbitration and a conclusion hasn’t been disclosed.

Another similar case focused on defective Joy-Con controllers received the same ruling in March from a Washington federal judge. The judge granted Nintendo’s bid for arbitration in that case but refused to dismiss the case outright.

Interestingly, last December, the Nintendo Switch was named the most fragile product of 2019 by the French consumers’ association. Drifting issues led the association to label Nintendo as one of the worst companies of the year in France.