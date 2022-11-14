Be nice: Nintendo Japan’s new policy aims to protect employees from harassment

Nintendo has recently implemented a policy change regarding console repairs—and it’s already received praise from the Ministry of Welfare in Japan.

Nintendo is revered for its immaculate customer service, but it now appears the video games company will refuse console repairs if customers are rude to its staff. A recent change has been up on its repair website which says that when making an inquiry about a repaired product, please refrain from using any actions that go beyond what is socially acceptable.

Nintendo provided a list of the actions it was referring to:

Intimidation or threats

Insulting or denigrating remarks

Invasion of privacy

Excessive demands, such as for a free repair when the warranty has expired

Demanding an apology from Nintendo or its staff without reasonable cause

Excessively repeating the same request or complaint

Defamatory comments on social networks or websites

Committing any of these will give the company a reason not to repair your console. This has been regarded by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare as a move towards the anti-harassment of Nintendo’s employees and was even lauded by the same institution.

Nintendo, on the other hand, thinks its customers will understand the changes it has made. The company is confident that the trust it has built with them with its great customer service will be enough for the change to be respected.