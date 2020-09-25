Nintendo is restocking Animal Crossing Switch consoles and Amiibo cards

The popular Animal Crossing Switch consoles are making a return, Nintendo of America announced today.

Nobody, not even the creators, was prepared for how popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons would become. If you were caught off guard, this might be your chance to pick up one of the most charming Nintendo Switch colorways available.

The Animal Crossing Switch is only confirmed to be restocked in the U.S. at select retailers. It’ll be priced at $299.99, just like the first wave of units.

The Nintendo Switch — #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Edition makes a return! This system features pastel green and blue Joy-con controllers and a special #NintendoSwitch dock. See your local retailers for more details on availability. pic.twitter.com/27HzJv2f7t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2020

Animal Crossing Amiibo cards will also get new stock. Aside from their good looks, the cards will give you the option to invite the featured character to your island.

This announcement comes on the back of a free update for the hit social simulation game. The fall update has an adorable and appropriate Halloween theme, opening up new decorations, character customization options, and, of course, pumpkins. It’s set to drop on Sept. 30, with Nintendo promising another update in late November.

As the final sweetener, every user who downloads the fall update will receive a Ring Con item from Ring Fit Adventures that can be displayed as furniture.