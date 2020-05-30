Nintendo fan designs amazing UI for Nintendo Switch

Let’s face it. Despite how amazing the Nintendo Switch is, its UI is pretty plain and boring.

Wether in Light or Dark Mode, you’re still stuck with a singular color. Similarly, all your games are on show with only simple logos used for players to access places like the eShop and more. The interface has been in need of a change since launch, but Nintendo seems to be fine keeping it as it is.

With Nintendo hesitant to do anything, of course, it was a matter of times before its fans redesigned the console’s UI itself. One in particular, by JustAnyGamer over on Reddit, showcased just how great the UI could be.

For their redesign, the Redditor kept the simple box format Switch owners now know but expanded upon it, making a simple image appear in the background over the game’s title to make a simple, but amazing, change.

The User list, as well as the eShop button and more, have also been moved around to give a cleaner, more professional look than what we are used to seeing.

It’s honestly pretty stellar and we hope Nintendo takes some notes from this if they ever decide to change the UI themselves.