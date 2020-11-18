Nintendo faces another Joy-Con drift class-action suit, complete with expert technical breakdown

A class-action suit was filed Tuesday in a Seattle District court against Nintendo for the drifting issue that continues to plague the Joy-Con controllers.

The lawsuit, reported by Polygon, features a breakdown of the issue upon consultation from the plaintiff’s “technical expert.” According to the court document transcript, uploaded by Polgyon and found here, a primary cause of the drift defect is “extensive wear” on the interior pads of a Joy-Con.

“As the steel brushes inside of the joystick moves back and forth, they rub away the soft carbon material that makes up the pad,” the document writes. “The difference in surface hardness… exacerbates the wear of the pad.”

The problem seems to disproportionately affect the left Joy-Con, causing phantom inputs from the analog sticks and unintentionally moving your cursor or characters.

At the very least, it seems like the company is aware of the product’s faults. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the “trouble caused” by the Joy-Cons to customers during a financial Q&A in June this year, as reported and translated by Kotaku.

“Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers,” said Furukawa. “We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”

The company might be aware, but it’s done little to correct the drifting problems when looking at the tenuous history between consumers and their Joy-Cons. Previous class-action suits in the U.S., such as in the case of Ryan Diaz and Zachary Vergara, were arbitrated by Nintendo.

Another complaint, filed by Luz Sanchez on behalf of her son in North California last month, is still in the courts, with the plaintiff’s lawyers stating that the “defendant continues to market and sell the Products with full knowledge of the defect and without disclosing the Joy-Con Drift defect to consumers in its marketing, promotion, or packaging.”

Outside of the U.S., a French consumer group also filed a complaint, stating that while Nintendo has offered free repairs for the controllers, the company retained the design of the Joy-Con rather than fixing the issue.