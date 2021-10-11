Nintendo confirms N64 games on Switch Online will run at 60Hz

The Nintendo Switch Online is adding a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles to the subscription service in late October with the “Expansion Pack.” But there were some concerns about which versions of those games might be released in certain regions.

Specifically in Europe, fans were worried that the games offered in their region would be the inferior 50Hz versions of N64 classics, in comparison to the 60Hz versions. This is due to some PAL, otherwise known as European, versions of older games featuring slower refresh rates and load times.

But Nintendo has now confirmed that this won’t be the case and all regions will have access to the 60Hz versions of available N64 games.

All Nintendo 64 games included with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options. pic.twitter.com/nZeO4WQaPN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 11, 2021

An option will also be added to select games available in the Expansion Pack that will allow players to swap and play the original European PAL versions with language options. This alleviates worries of performance and gives anyone who wants to play the slower, but potentially nostalgic, version of a game the ability to do so.

A total of nine N64 and 14 Genesis games will be available when the new Expansion Pack launches later this month. This includes titles like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart 64 for the N64 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Shining Force for the Genesis.

Full pricing details and release information for the collection haven’t been shared yet by Nintendo, but existing NSO subscribers will be able to upgrade their current membership to feature the Expansion Pack when it does launch.