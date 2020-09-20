Nintendo confirms continued support of 3Ds online services

Nintendo recently ended the production of the iconic 3DS line of handheld consoles which includes six different models. Luckily for fans of the consoles, however, Nintendo has confirmed that online services and eShop will still be supported.

Nintendo explained in a statement to GameIndustry.biz that it currently has no plans of ending online services for the 3Ds systems and that first and third-party games will continue to be available.

“The existing library of more than 1,000 Nintendo 3DS games contains many critically acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy,” Nintendo said. “We currently have no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Online play and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and redownload all previously purchased content in the foreseeable future.”

The 3Ds series served as the precursor of portable consoles from Nintendo before the Nintendo Switch. The double-screen design offered unique mechanics unavailable on other handheld devices, and thousands of players enjoyed iconic titles on the reliable systems.

Nintendo maintaining online services for the 3Ds is excellent news for fans of the consoles who still use their systems regularly. Games will still be available for purchase from most outlets, and fans will not have to resort to paying high prices for older games just yet. The online services and support will not last forever, so make sure to enjoy it while it lasts.