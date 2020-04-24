Nintendo confirms breach of 160,000 accounts

All users are encouraged to enable two-step authentication and to monitor their accounts.

Nintendo confirmed today that roughly 160,000 Nintendo accounts were compromised in a privacy breach.

The information leaked includes emails, date of birth, country/region, and account nicknames. Nintendo also said that it wasn’t a leak of its own databases or services and was likely obtained elsewhere. All users won’t be able to login with their Nintendo Network ID going forward and are recommended to enable two-factor authentication.

Nintendo confirmed on its Japanese support site that the issue was related to the Nintendo Network ID (NNID) login system, which is a method to log in to Nintendo accounts. The NNID information was obtained illegally outside of Nintendo’s service and then used to log into the accounts.

Some people who experienced a breached account have reported charges on their linked payment methods up to $100. To prevent any further issues, Nintendo has disabled the NNID login method and all affected NNID passwords will be reset. Those affected by the breach will be contacted via email with instructions on how to reset their password.

Nintendo later released an English statement with more information on the leak and confirmed that its services and databases weren’t breached.

“While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence pointing towards a breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers, or services,” Nintendo said.

Nintendo also encouraged users to enable two-step verification on their accounts and provided information on what to do if any unauthorized activity is noticed.

Related: How to set up two-factor authentication on Nintendo Switch accounts

Nintendo won’t reveal more information about the methods used to gain unauthorized access to deter any future attempts.