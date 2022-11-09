Nintendo carefully considering raising Switch prices amid concerns about the rising Yen

You might have to pay more to own one of them.

Looks like everyone’s favorite handheld console might be getting more expensive.

Due to a few global macro factors affecting the current state of the economy, Nintendo is currently evaluating the state of its premier handheld console, considering whether a price increase is warranted or not. This is happening despite Nintendo recording a massive number of Switch sales earlier this week, so what is the cause for this right now?

Reuters: Nintendo will carefully consider possibly raising Switch prices due to the weak yen.https://t.co/ujdistsoDs — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) November 9, 2022

According to Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki, the price of the Nintendo Switch is being re-evaluated due to the weakening price of the Japanese Yen. In a report via Reuters earlier today, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa said he has no immediate plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch despite the global situation looking the way it currently is. He is aware that the Yen is in a position of sustained decline and it will continue to do so in the short term.

During the financial results and management policy briefing, Shuntaro Furukawa said the depreciation of the Yen was something that Nintendo foresaw, although it seems to be happening at a larger scale than they initially expected. Additionally, he mentioned the company will be monitoring the situation as well as the rate of decline while carefully considering what to do regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch.

Regardless of the pricing issue of the Nintendo Switch, it would be impossible to not notice the success that Nintendo has had during this fiscal year. If all goes well, the company is looking towards a 3.1 percent increase in net sales and a 17.1 increase in net profit in the next year.