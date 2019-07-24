Nintendo and Tencent hosting Chinese Switch press conference Aug. 2

Nintendo and Chinese company Tencent has announced plans to hold a joint press conference on Aug. 2 in Shanghai to speak about the Switch’s launch in China.

The news should come as no surprise to those who have been keeping an eye on Tencent’s social media developments. The company has opened up a host of official Switch-related social accounts in the past few days ahead of the console’s launch.

Dr. Serkan Toto on Twitter Nintendo and Tencent announce a joint press conference on August 2 in Shanghai to speak about the Switch launch in China. Things were heating up in the last days already, with Tencent opening official, Switch-related social media accounts, for example. https://t.co/QYFANGvdzz

By Chinese law, any company outside of China looking to sell its products in the country need to partner with a Chinese Company. The partnership was approved by Guangdong regulators back in April and any game that Nintendo wants to sell in China will also require approval in the future.

Not much is known about what will be revealed at the press conference but it is likely that Tencent and Nintendo will announce the launch date and lineup for the Nintendo Switch in China, as well as some more details about the partnership.

This, obviously, isn’t the only deal that Nintendo and its partners have made with Tencent. Just a few days ago, The Pokémon Company announced plans to release a mobile Pokémon game made through one of Tencent’s in-house studios.