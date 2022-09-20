Facebook and Twitter log-ins will soon be gone. This is how you can login in the future.

How to log into your Nintendo account after Facebook and Twitter login options were removed

Nintendo has provided users with instructions on how to sign into their Nintendo Account following the upcoming discontinuation of Facebook and Twitter log-ins.

For years, Nintendo users have been able to sign into their Nintendo Accounts through their Facebook or Twitter accounts. But Nintendo Account users will need to make changes to their log-in rituals after Nintendo revealed that they would soon discontinue this log-in method.

How to adjust Nintendo Account for Facebook and Twitter users

Screengrab via Nintendo

Those already logged in to their Nintendo Account will still remain automatically logged into their account. If the sign-in screen pops up, however, Nintendo has provided a couple of options for users.

The first option users have is to sign in through the manual log-in by signing in with your Nintendo Account email address or Sign-In ID alongside your Nintendo Account password. The other option is to use the sign-in options through the user’s Google Accounts or Apple IDs.

The Nintendo Account Facebook and Twitter discontinuations add to a list of various announcements in recent times. Recently, the company also revealed that it will close the eShop storefronts for both the 3DS and Wii U on March 27, 2023, as Nintendo slowly begins to ease away from support for these two consoles.

Participation in missions that allow you to earn My Nintendo Points by linking your Nintendo Account through Twitter and Facebook will also be removed as a result of the discontinuation.

For the time being, those who log into their Nintendo Account via either Facebook or Twitter will still be able to do it through this method until Oct. 25, 2022, when it officially discontinues, alongside the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Image Share Services. That date could be pushed back, though, due to “system issues” according to Nintendo, so Twitter and Facebook fans may have a little longer to make the needed adjustments away from their usual log-in routine.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account,” Nintendo said on its website.

As of writing, only Nintendo of Europe and the U.K. have announced these changes, but, likely, the other regional branches are soon to follow. We will continue to provide updates on the status of this impending discontinuation.