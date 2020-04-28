Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will close across 42 countries

Nintendo continues to pull focus away from its last gen of consoles.

The Nintendo Support page was recently updated, notifying owners of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles across most Latin America and Caribbean countries that limited Nintendo eShops will close on July 31.

There are 42 countries that will be affected by the closure of Nintendo eShops. Both Brazil and Mexico have a full Nintendo eShop, however, and won’t be affected by the closure of limited eShops.

“Users in the affected regions will no longer be able to access [the eShops] to redeem a download code, redownload software or update software,” according to Nintendo. “Also, any software that requires the limited Nintendo eShops to operate may cease to function.”

Nintendo strongly recommends that those in the affected countries complete any necessary actions on the 3DS or Wii U before the closure date.

The developer’s update also included a checklist of recommended actions and a guide on how best to ensure your console is ready before the eShops close. The checklist included the following:

Redownload any previously-downloaded software from the Nintendo eShop.

Check the Nintendo eShop for any available updates to software you own.

Redeem any download codes you have that have not yet been redeemed.

The following regions will be affected by this update: Anguilla, Antigua/Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Uruguay, Venezuela.

If you think you might be affected by the closure of limited eShops across these regions, make sure to visit the Nintendo Support page for a more detailed guide on what to do before July 31.